Datameer Ranked as a Leader in the new 'Wisdom of the Crowds Data Preparation' Report by Dresner Advisory Services

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datameer, a leader in data preparation and exploration software for agile analytics lifecycles, today announced that the company was ranked as a leader in the annual Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of the Crowds Data Preparation report. The report includes a survey of IT and business professionals across industries and regions to understand how they leverage and invest in data preparation technologies. The report offers an extensive understanding of end-user sentiment, requirements and usage of data preparation technologies, and also includes Dresner Analysts' scores and comparisons of vendor offerings. In the product evaluations, Datameer scored extremely high in data output, manipulation and usability. This is the fifth edition of the report, and Datameer has consistently ranked in the top four since the report's inception.

"Our leadership ranking from Dresner Advisory Services is an important validation of our data preparation tools," said Christian Rodatus, CEO of Datameer. "Dresner Advisory Service's long-time proficiency in business intelligence keeps them in touch with the most avid users across the globe for a true pulse on the BI and data preparation markets. We are grateful and excited to be ranked so favorably by this organization."

Key findings from the end-user survey included:

Sixty-three percent of all respondents say data preparation is either "critical" or "very important."

Seventy-eight percent say their current data preparation approach is highly or very effective, and confidence grew over time.

Sixty-six percent "constantly" or "frequently" make use of data preparation.

Operationalization is become prevalent as scheduling data prep processes is considered the most important deployment feature

Another consistent trend captured in the report is the move from on-premises data preparation to the cloud. For the first time in the report history, vendors support more cloud-based than on-premises products. Datameer's recent expansion in the AWS Marketplace with Datameer Enterprise echoes that sentiment, as more users are deploying its enterprise product to the cloud.

"Data preparation is a topic that resonates strongly with organizations-and especially with power users and analysts that, historically, have been relegated to using whatever tools were available for the purpose-regardless of limitations," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Datameer on their strong ranking as a data preparation leader for the fifth consecutive year."

Those who are interested in reading the report in full can download it here. For more information on Datameer and its full range of data preparation and exploration products, visit www.datameer.com.

About Datameer

Datameer is a leader in data preparation and exploration software for agile analytics lifecycles that helps enterprises unlock all their raw data. The platform was built for the complexity of large enterprises-yet it's so easy to use that everyone from business analysts to data scientists to data architects can collaborate on a centralized view of all their data. Datameer breaks down data siloes, gets companies ahead of their data demands, empowers everyone to discover insights and can feed any analytics initiative. Customers include leading global organizations such as Citibank, Royal Bank of Canada, Aetna, Optum, HSBC, National Instruments, Vivint and more. Learn more at www.datameer.com.

