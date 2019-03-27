Clifford Chance Selects iManage as Global Document, Email Management and Collaboration Platform

After extensive 18-month evaluation, leading international law firm chooses iManage for its modern IT architecture, comprehensive security and superior user experience

LONDON, March 27, 2019has selected iManage Work 10 for document, email management and collaboration for its 6,000 global users. After a thorough 18-month evaluation process, Clifford Chance chose iManage for its modern IT architecture, comprehensive security and an easy-to-use interface to enable the global law firm's professionals to work more efficiently and better serve their clients.



Paul Greenwood, Chief Information Officer at Clifford Chance, comments: "To deliver an outstanding service to our clients, we require technology that supports their needs and enhances efficiency in our work. To this end, we searched for a document management system that is collaborative, reliable and with state-of-the-art security. Throughout our selection and evaluation process, iManage repeatedly demonstrated that its architecture and platform capabilities have been designed from the ground up to help us achieve these goals."

iManage Work 10 features a modern user experience that empowers professionals to easily work from any device, anywhere. Smart worklists, smart previews and document timelines provide valuable insights into the progress of legal matters. Personalised search, enabled by AI, makes search powerful and intuitive, eliminating complex search forms and keywords. iManage enables firms to collaborate on matters globally while respecting the complex world of data residency and privacy laws.

The iManage platform security credentials were a critical contributing factor to the decision. Clifford Chance performed a stringent security evaluation and determined that the Zero Trust security architecture that underpins the iManage platform ensures the strictest controls for safeguarding the firm's data and aims to exceed the traditional perimeter security and the use of strong encryption. With internationally recognised security accreditations across iManage's global data centres, in-region data processing and customer managed encryption keys, iManage has created an industry-leading secure environment for client work product.

Clifford Chance's professionals played a major role in guiding the firm's selection of iManage, with approximately 250 lawyers and legal professionals introduced to Work 10 during the evaluation process. "For a system to be successful, our people need to be comfortable in working with it," said Greenwood. "We saw firsthand the potential impact the iManage user experience will have on our efficiency and consequently on the client experience. When it comes to working how legal professionals want to work, iManage was strongly favoured by the team."

"We are delighted that Clifford Chance has chosen to partner with iManage on the transformation of its document management system," said Neil Araujo, CEO, iManage. "We are privileged to now count 80 percent of the prestigious UK-headquartered elite international law firms as iManage Work customers and see this as a further validation of our continued investment in people and innovation. The iManage Cloud delivers a higher level of productivity, security and business agility than has been possible in this industry before. Leading firms are adopting the iManage Cloud to gain competitive advantage and future-proof their key systems."

