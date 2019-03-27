New Wave of UK Banking Pioneers Take Center Stage In 2019 Program

Future Fifty Businesses Raised More Than $8 Billion From VCs And Capital Markets Between 2013 And 2018

Behavox Recognized As The Only Data Analytics Company In This Year's Program

Nine of The Program's Alumni Have Already Been Taken To Market via Successful IPOs, While 29 Others Sealed Major M&A Deals

Behavox, a leading artificial intelligence data analytics firm, was today named as one of the 24 new entrants to Tech Nation's Future Fifty 2019 program.

The Future Fifty was established in 2013 to champion and support British-founded tech businesses as they scale up their operations nationally and internationally offering a window into the UK's digital future. The program supports these companies in creating jobs and opportunities globally and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Behavox is the sole Data Analytics company to join the 2019 program. Companies selected to join the latest Future Fifty have gained considerable traction within their chosen markets and have shown the potential to become global technology leaders of tomorrow.

"Behavox is honored to be included among the select UK-founded tech firms who are scaling their businesses at an impressive scale," said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. "We look forward to working with partners who will support us as we continue to expand our business globally and prepare to market for an eventual IPO in the U.S."

Future Fifty alumni have been strikingly successful at raising funds. Figures compiled by Tech Nation indicate that companies participating in the program since 2013 have raised a combined $8 billion via VC funding and capital markets. In addition to a total of 29 M&A/trade sale deals, nine of the Future Fifty alumni have successfully taken their companies to market via Initial Public Offerings ("IPOs").

Parveen Dhanda, Future Fifty Program Lead at Tech Nation, said: "The companies we've selected are established in their chosen markets and are at the point where they can look forward to scaling up rapidly. These are incredibly talented and visionary entrepreneurs. The peer connections and access to global experts that is offered will help them fully deliver on their potential."

2019 Cohort

Data Analytics : Behavox (London)

(London) Fintech : Aire (London); Blockchain (London); Currencycloud (London); MarketInvoice (London); Monzo Bank (London); Nested (London); Quantexa (London); Starling Bank (London); Revolut (London); Salary Finance (London)

(London); (London); (London); (London); (London); (London); (London); (London); (London); (London) Ecommerce and Marketplaces : Bizuma (London)

: (London) Hardware Devices and Internet of Things : Bulb Energy (London); M Squared Lasers (Glasgow); Reach Robotics (Bristol)

: (London); (Glasgow); (Bristol) Digital Entertainment : Culture Trip (London); Mediatonic (London)

: (London); (London) Software as a Service : Ensek (Nottingham); Kimble Applications (London)

: (Nottingham); (London) Cyber Security : Garrison Technology (London)

: (London) Biotech and Healthcare : Ieso Digital Health (Cambridge).

: (Cambridge). Adtech and Marketing : GlobalWebIndex (London)

: (London) Enterprise Software : Perkbox (London);StarLeaf (Watford)

The program is supported by partners, Barclays and Macfarlanes, who offer their expertise to aid the companies' growth via roundtables, open hours and thought leadership. Barclays' support ranges from bespoke operational banking, capital and funding, and supporting founders as they seek exit from the business. Macfarlanes helps with raising new funds, planning for an IPO and international expansion, as well as, with companies' ongoing operational needs in regard to competition law compliance, tax, immigration, anti-trust and General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") compliance.

Behavox recently announced their partnership with Google as a Google Cloud Partner, allowing it to combine its strength as a leading AI provider in financial services with one of the largest, fastest and most secure private networks in the world.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the people analytics company that gathers and interprets employee data in a corporate environment to understand the behavior of an organization. By aggregating and analyzing internal and external interactions and using cutting-edge software and machine learning Behavox can generate previously unidentifiable insights on: compliance and risk; culture and conduct; people performance; and sales and profits. Behavox works with forward thinking, multi-national businesses, financial institutions and investment firms. Behavox is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Singapore, Montreal and San Francisco. For more information, visit here.

About Tech Nation

Tech Nation is the new organisation to help accelerate the growth of the digital tech sector across the UK. Launched in April, it builds on the past work of Tech City UK and Tech North to make the UK the best place in the world to imagine, start and grow a digital tech business. Its mission is to empower tech entrepreneurs to grow faster through knowledge and connections, to build a UK economy that is fit for the next generation. It does this by running growth programs, developing digital entrepreneurship skills through its online Digital Business Academy, through its visa scheme for exceptional talent and by championing the UK's digital sector through data, stories and media campaigns. www.technation.io

