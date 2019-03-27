Uptick Newswire Hosts Image Protect, Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss the Launch of An All-New In-Image Ad Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Image Protect, Inc. (OTC PINK: IMTL) ('the Company'), a company that protects and monetizes creative works. CEO, Matt Goldman, joined host Everett Jolly as a new guest on the Stock Day Podcast.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked Mr. Goldman to share a bit of background information about Image Protect. Mr. Goldman explained that the Company is backed by an experienced management team and works to protect the rights of images, while also monetizing their collection through in-image advertising. The Company achieved year over year revenue but eventually hit a glass ceiling due to a rapidly shrinking industry. With the advent of our Fotofy technology, it enabled The Company to expand into new sectors, such as the high-growth In-Image Advertising Global market.

Jolly asked about the Company's recent press release that announced the launch of a new digital image marketplace (fotofy.com) that allows users to download beautiful images for free, which are then tracked and monetized via in-image ads as the image is re-shared across the Internet. Mr. Goldman explained that previous to this new Fotofy technology, the company had witnessed extreme growth, but eventually saw the need to expand their services into new markets. The Fotofy technology is the first of its kind within the digital licensing space.

Mr. Goldman explained that this shift in business model offers increased efficiency in terms of sales and overall activity, while also moving Image Protect into the ad-tech space, which is said to reach over $400bn by 2025. Mr. Goldman shared his enthusiasm for the potential of this industry and what it means for the future of the Company.

Jolly then asked if Image Protect will see increased revenues in 2019 as they shift into the In-image Ad sector. Mr. Goldman explained that they do expect increased revenue for 2019, however, the revenue is based on the monetization of their ad platform, which will likely begin in late 2019 as they continue to implement their new business model.

To close the interview, Mr. Goldman shared his enthusiasm for the massive changes they are implementing within the ad-tech space and stated that their new Fotofy.com platform will launch in August of this year.

To hear Matt Goldman's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-matt-goldman-of-image-protect-inc-otcpink-imtl/

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

