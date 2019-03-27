

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that, since mid-February and through March 31, 2019, the company currently expects cancellations of approximately 9,400 flights due to weather and unanticipated events. As a result of the cancellations, the company now estimates its first-quarter year-over-year available seat mile (ASM, or capacity) growth to be approximately 1 percent, compared with its previous growth guidance in the 3.5 to 4 percent range. Also, the company expects its first-quarter operating revenue per ASM (RASM, or unit revenues) to increase in the 2 to 3 percent range, year-over-year, compared with its previous guidance of a year-over-year increase in the 3 to 4 percent range.



On February 20, 2019, the company reported an estimated $60 million negative revenue impact in first quarter 2019. The company said, additional impacts are now estimated to result in approximately $150 million in additional lost revenues in first quarter 2019.



The company continues to expect a strong year-over-year RASM performance in second quarter 2019, based on current revenue trends and bookings.



On March 13, 2019, the company complied with a Federal Aviation Administration emergency order to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8, and grounded all 34 737 MAX 8 aircraft in its fleet. The company said it is in the process of temporarily relocating its MAX aircraft to a third-party facility and implementing an enhanced storage program.



As of March 13, 2019, the company had 41 remaining MAX deliveries scheduled in 2019, and 221 firm orders, 115 options, and 3 additional MAX deliveries beyond 2019. The company said, due to the current uncertainty regarding the duration of the MAX groundings and any requirements for reinstatement of the aircraft into service, it is difficult to forecast the impact of the MAX groundings beyond first quarter 2019.



