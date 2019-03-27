

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices prices on the domestic market rose at faster pace in February, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer prices for the French market rose 2.1 percent year-on-year following a 1.7 percent increase in January.



On a month-on-month basis, domestic market producer prices climbed 0.4 percent in February following a 0.3 percent gain in January.



Prices of refined petroleum products rebounded strongly in February, rising 8.8 percent year-on-year after a 5.8 percent fall in the previous month.



The total producer price index, which combines the French market and foreign markets, rose 1.7 percent in February, which was slower than the 1.9 percent seen at the start of the year.



Producer prices for the foreign markets grew 1.1 percent after a 2 percent rise in January.



Separate data from INSEE showed that the French house prices climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018 after a 2.8 percent increase in the previous three months.



