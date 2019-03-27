WP820 offers long-range mobility to keep employees connected and productive from anywhere

Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions since 2002, today announced that their WP820 WiFi Cordless IP phone is now compliant with BroadSoft's BroadWorks platform. Service provider and enterprises around the world using BroadSoft's Business Platform can now integrate this powerful cordless WiFi IP phone to increase mobility and productivity.

The WP820 was designed to suit a variety of enterprise and vertical market applications as it allows users to make and receive calls from anywhere that has WiFi coverage within an office, store, warehouse, hospital, construction site and more. It sports a number of industry-leading innovations including:

Dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi with advanced antenna design to allow fast and reliable roaming

Bluetooth 4.2 for syncing headsets and mobile devices

HD voice, dual microphone design, advanced AEC (Acoustic Echo Cancellation) and Noise Shield Technology to block out background noise

Rechargeable 1500mAh Li-ion battery with 7.5-hour talk time and 150-hour standby time

2.4" 240x320 color LCD with 3 programmable soft keys

Support 2 SIP accounts, 2 lines, and various popular voice codecs including wideband Opus, G.722, G.711, G.729A/B, iLBC, etc.

Supports WMM (WiFi Multimedia) and smart QoS to ensure the highest possible quality of latency-sensitive voice/video communications against unpredictable network jitter

Built-in accelerometer for gesture control, movement-based notifications and alarms

Configurable button for push-to-talk, panic call, and other functions

Built-in proximity sensor, vibration motor, micro USB port, and 3.5mm headset jack

When combined with Grandstream's BroadSoft-compliant GDS series of Facility Access solutions, the WP820 supports real-time display of video streaming, 2-way full duplex audio intercom, and door control to offer a wireless facility access solution. Combining the WP820 and Grandstream's many BroadSoft compliant voice and video telephony solutions, including the GXP series of IP Phones and the GXV series of IP Video Phone for Android, users can create a powerful facility access and intercom solution with mobile control through the WP820.

Configuration details are documented in the BroadWorks Partner Configuration Guide (PCG) available to Cisco BroadWorks customers on the BroadSoft Xchange website at xchange.broadsoft.com.

