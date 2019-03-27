World's Largest Event Devoted to Composite Materials and Manufacturing Innovation

AREVO, the Silicon Valley company redefining global composite manufacturing through digitalization, today announced it won the prestigious Startup Booster competition at the 2019 JEC World conference and exhibition in Paris. The competition featured ten finalists selected from 120 applicants from 30 countries representing a wide range of materials and manufacturing disciplines across the composites sector. The competition provides multinational companies access to cutting edge innovations

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005312/en/

Graphic representation of the composite 3D printing generative design process used to create the AREVO aircraft seat bracket featured at the Airbus booth at JEC World (Photo: Business Wire)

in composites manufacturing with a potential impact on their industries.

The final evaluation round consisted of a "5-minute pitch session" in which the finalists presented their value proposition and expected market impact. Hemant Bheda, co-founder

and Chairman of AREVO, focused on the company's market-ready continuous carbon fiber thermoplastic composite parts ranging from bikes to airplanes. The AREVO pitch covered

recent technological and company-proprietary advances in the emerging "digital composite manufacturing" sector, which according to analysts' estimates is a $1 Trillion market. Innovation highlights included:

Patented software algorithms used in composite generative design techniques

(Used to create the aircraft seat bracket featured at the Airbus booth at JEC World)

Patented free-motion robotics used for fiber direct energy deposition in "True 3D" dimensions

High-speed deposition with an in-situ closed loop control laser process incorporating machine learning and smart data

Local, modular, and scalable manufacturing, improving the "time to market" factor in many global industries by eliminating several supply chain bottlenecks inherent in traditional manufacturing

Sustainable manufacturing reducing materials by more than 30% and

minimizing the shipping of parts from overseas

Hyper-customizable parts through on-demand manufacturing processes

enabling a "DESIGN, PRINT, GO" customer experience

U.S. advanced manufacturing and domestic job growth bringing economic development to cities along with GDP growth

"This award is a testament to the high performance multi-disciplinary team at AREVO, which comprises 13 PhDs and in computer science, materials science, and robotics from the best universities around the world," said Mr. Bheda. "Team Arevo created the world's first 3D-printed continuous carbon fiber bicycle frame in production now with a process that takes a small fraction of the time as traditional manufacturing techniques. This is a good start to 2019 and we look forward to building upon our achievements with additional exciting developments the rest of the year."

About AREVO, Inc.

AREVO is delivering the future of composite manufacturing today through breakthrough advancements in software, materials, and robotics. Through enabling the 3D printing of large, mass-produced parts and structures from bikes to airplanes, AREVO is revolutionizing mainstream manufacturing and the global supply chain.

www.arevo.com

