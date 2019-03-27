The "Poland Medical Tourism Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Poland has the potential to become Europe's top medical tourism destination. The government is now promoting medical tourism. Health and spa tourism has potential too. Plus, Poland has become Europe's biggest economic success story
Risk
- Numbers may increase but targets may not be reached
- Locals still go overseas for treatment
Key Topics Covered:
- Inbound medical tourism numbers
- Inbound health and wellness tourism numbers
- Outbound medical tourism numbers
- Global medical tourism
- International patients
- Overview
- Potential
- Population
- Tourism numbers
- Inbound medical tourism numbers
- Reliability of numbers
- Medical tourism numbers targets
- Health tourism numbers inbound
- Health tourism numbers targets
- Medical tourism visas
- Where medical tourists come from
- Why medical tourists go there
- Inbound medical tourism treatments
- Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism
- Target markets by country
- Medical tourism promotion
- Medical tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism at airports and airlines
- Health tourism
- Health tourism promotion
- Health tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue targets
- Outbound medical tourism numbers
- Outbound medical tourism spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Outbound medical tourism- state and insurers
- Domestic medical tourism
- Medical tourism regulation
- Medical tourism price regulation
- Promotional organisations
Companies Mentioned
- Brine Park
- Lublin Medicine Cluster
- Polish Association of Medical Tourism
- Polish Tourism Association
- Wieliczka Salt Mine Health Resort
