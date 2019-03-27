The "Poland Medical Tourism Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poland has the potential to become Europe's top medical tourism destination. The government is now promoting medical tourism. Health and spa tourism has potential too. Plus, Poland has become Europe's biggest economic success story

Risk

Numbers may increase but targets may not be reached

Locals still go overseas for treatment

Why buy this report?

Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders.

Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats.

Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development

Key Topics Covered:

Inbound medical tourism numbers Inbound health and wellness tourism numbers Outbound medical tourism numbers Global medical tourism International patients Overview Potential Population Tourism numbers Inbound medical tourism numbers Reliability of numbers Medical tourism numbers targets Health tourism numbers inbound Health tourism numbers targets Medical tourism visas Where medical tourists come from Why medical tourists go there Inbound medical tourism treatments Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism Target markets by country Medical tourism promotion Medical tourism financial incentives and grants Medical tourism at airports and airlines Health tourism Health tourism promotion Health tourism financial incentives and grants Medical tourism revenue Medical tourism revenue targets Outbound medical tourism numbers Outbound medical tourism spending Where medical tourists go Why outbound medical tourists go abroad Outbound medical tourism- state and insurers Domestic medical tourism Medical tourism regulation Medical tourism price regulation Promotional organisations

Companies Mentioned

Brine Park

Lublin Medicine Cluster

Polish Association of Medical Tourism

Polish Tourism Association

Wieliczka Salt Mine Health Resort

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2mnbm9/poland_medical?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005392/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Medical Tourism