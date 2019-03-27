Tapinator, Inc. to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2ndin New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Today, Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM), a developer and publisher of category leading apps for mobile platforms announced that CEO Ilya Nikolayev will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City. Tapinator's President & CFO, Andrew Merkatz, will also be attending.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

About Tapinator

Tapinator Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading apps for mobile platforms. Tapinator's library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 450 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash and Crypto Trillionaire. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the "T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

