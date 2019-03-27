

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's International Trade Report and Current Account are getting special attention on Wednesday.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures were are pointing to a lower opening for Wall Street.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.



Investors are keenly following the geopolitical developments. The Brexit deadlock and the U.S.-China trade deals continue to influence market sentiments.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 61.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 5.75 points.



The U.S. stocks closed firmly positive on Tuesday. The Dow rose 140.90 points or 0.6 percent to 25,657.73, the Nasdaq advanced 53.98 points or 0.7 percent to 7,691.52 and the S&P 500 climbed 20.10 points or 0.7 percent to 2,818.46.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's International Trade report for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $57.3 billion, compared to deficit of $59.8 billion in the prior month.



The Current Account for the fourth quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $133.6 billion versus deficit of $124.8 billion in the previous quarter.



The State Street Investor Confidence Index for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month the index was at 70.9.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 9.6 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were down 4.6 million barrels.



Two year floating rate note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET and the 5-year Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak on economic outlook and monetary policy at the Money Marketeers of New York University, Inc. Downtown Association in New York, NY, with audience Q&A 7.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday.



Chinese stocks gained. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 25.62 points or 0.85 percent to 3,022.72 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.56 percent at 28,728.25.



Japanese markets fell on the day. The Nikkei average dropped 49.66 points or 0.23 percent to 21,378.73, while the broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent lower at 1,609.49.



Australian markets recovered early losses to finish marginally higher.



European shares are trading in the red. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 12.43 points or 0.22 percent, the German DAX is losing 25.17 points or 0.22 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 18.84 points or 0.26 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 29.28 points or 0.32 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is declining 0.24 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX