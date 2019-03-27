MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder Now Deliver Ultra-Low-Latency Streaming of 16 ms Glass-to-Glass for No Visible Delay, Matching the Performance of Uncompressed Video

VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video solutions, will demonstrate the zero-latency MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder solution, achieving video contribution with no visible delay. Powered by the VITEC HEVC GEN2+ codec, the multiple award-winning solution delivers 16-millisecond glass-to-glass latency. This innovative codec provides best-in-class HEVC video quality up to 4:2:2 10-bit and sets a new industry standard that is unmatched in video quality, bit rate, and latency.

"We are excited to showcase the VITEC zero-latency HEVC solution at NAB this year," said Philippe Wetzel, Founder and CEO, VITEC. "I take pride in the engineering capability of VITEC's R&D teams to deliver an HEVC codec that achieves latency that is even faster than a blink of an eye. There is no visible delay."

The MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder pair provide flexible connectivity options, including HD-SDI and HDMI, and are backward-compatible with H.264. For contribution workflows that require the highest video quality and zero latency, the MGW Ace solution delivers bandwidth-efficient HEVC in a compact, low-power-consumption form factor.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. 2019 VITEC

Visit VITEC at the 2019 NAB Show, Booth SL6005

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/190327VITEC.docx

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW_Ace_ZeroLatency.jpg

Image Caption: MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder from VITEC Delivers Ultra-Low-Latency Streaming of 16ms Glass-to-Glass for No Visible Delay.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005160/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Peggy Blaze

InGear

Tel: +1 (818) 357-3693

Email: peggy@ingearpr.com