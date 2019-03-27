New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (OTCQB: WLDFF) (CSE: SUN) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, titled, "CBD Going Mainstream amid Flood of New Products, Celebrity Endorsements, and Emerging Consensus about Benefits," please visit: http://cnw.fm/FpDf2

Wildflower Wellness has even partnered with Bridges General to take that company's reimagined convenience store concept to the next level. The partnership fuses together the popularity of the Bridges General design-centric retail space that delivers convenience for the on-the-go urban professional with an engaging opportunity to experience and learn about the benefits of CBD.

The partnership is already serving some of the most innovative minds in tech at its Lower Manhattan store, as well its Madison Avenue Bridges General store. The company has also engaged Retail Worx to establish shop-in-shop retail availability at more than 20 locations in the heart of New York City's booming cannabis market.

About Wildflower Brands

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts. For more information, visit the company's website at www.WildflowerBrands.co

