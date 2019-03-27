Norsk Hydro: Update on cyber attack March 27

Hydro has made further progress toward returning operations back normal. Four out of five business areas are running production at normal capacity, but with manual workarounds. In the most affected business area, Extruded Solutions, production is now gradually ramping up in all business units.

"Since yesterday, we have been able to start production again in Building Systems. It is still unclear how long it will take before we are fully back to normal, but we will gradually ramp up deliveries to Building Systems customers over the coming days," says Executive Vice President of Extruded Solutions, Egil Hogna.

As of Wednesday morning, Building Systems units were on average producing at around 20 percent capacity, while the total production output in Extruded Solutions was around 70-80 percent.

According to Chief Financial Officer Eivind Kallevik, Hydro's global IT organization is working continuously to resolve the situation together with top external expertise.

"The most important thing for us now, is that we restart operations in a safe and secure manner, gradually progressing towards normal business. We are doing our utmost to limit any further impact on our customers, suppliers and other partners" says Kallevik.

Update on operational status in the business areas

Energy: Production running as normal

Bauxite & Alumina: Production running as normal

Primary Metal: Production running as normal, with higher degree of manual operation

Rolled Products: Production running as normal, with higher degree of manual operation

Extruded Solutions: As of Wednesday morning, Extruded Solutions is producing at an overall production rate approaching normal levels in the three business units Extrusion Europe, Extrusion North America and Precision Tubing. In the Building Systems unit operations is currently at 20 percent, with local variations from plant to plant. Based on current progress the expectation is for Building Systems to continue gradually ramping up production and shipments during the week.

Investor contacts

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Olena Lepikhina

+47 96853035

Olena.Lepikhina@hydro.com

Press contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com