PDL BioPharma reported 2018 revenues of $198.1m, down 38.1% compared to 2017. This was due to the dwindling of Queen et al patent revenues and because 2017 results were unusually strong due to a large increase in the fair value of the Assertio royalty stream and a settlement payment from Merck. The company also announced that it has bought back $61m worth of its shares since the beginning of the $100m stock repurchase program announced last September. Earlier in March PDL announced the launch of an authorized generic for Tekturna, we note that another generic from Anchen Pharmaceuticals expected to follow, though timing is unclear.

