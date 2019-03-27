SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Distribution Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The e-commerce industry is securing prominence across a vast range of geographical locations, which on the downside is creating significant challenges in their supply chain operations. To tackle the same, buyers from this industry are outsourcing the distribution services to speed-up their delivery time and to gain better control on all their distribution channels. This is expected to propel the spend momentum for the distribution services market in the coming years. However, fluctuating fuel and transportation costs and the shortage of labor will result in buyers incurring excess procurement spend. Request a Free Sample of this distribution services market intelligence report here!

The US is expected to witness an increasing frequency of cross border trade owing to the gradual popularity gained by the e-commerce industry. This will create a substantial demand for both import and export distribution services in the country. The rapid growth of the online retail market in Europe is increasing the demand for last-mile delivery. This demand is prompting buyers to outsource delivery services which are expected to drive the category spend growth rate in this region.

Insights offered in this distribution services procurement research report include supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get free customization of this distribution services market intelligence report to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"Buyers must engage with suppliers that technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and AI which offer transparency in the supply chain and mitigates risks of errors," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This distribution services procurement research report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Rise in truck rentals and labor shortage will increase category prices

Rising demand from the e-commerce industry will favor the category growth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

