Nasdaq Riga decided on March 27, 2019 to suspend trading with AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares during the company's extraordinary shareholders meeting which will take place on April 1, 2019, based on the request made by the company. Trading is going to be suspended with the start of the company's extraordinary shareholders meeting on April 1, 2019 at 11:00 (EEST). Trading will be resumed after the publication of the decisions of the extraordinary shareholders meeting.