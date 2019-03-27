Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert callers into customers, today announced that it has been selected to present at two leading international conferences focused on artificial intelligence.

Marchex's head of artificial intelligence and Chief AI Scientist, Junmei Zhong, Ph.D., presented at the third International Conference on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence and the fourth IEEE International Conference on Big Data Analytics joint event in Suzhou, China on March 16th. Dr. Zhong was the chairperson of this conference and delivered a presentation regarding Marchex's AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) work on customer churn prediction. Marchex has successfully built an AI/NLP model that can help predict when customers are planning to switch to other service providers based on churn patterns that surface in customer calls. With sufficient training data from phone calls annotated by Marchex's innovative data labeling technology, the company's proposed convolutional neural network model has the potential to be powerful and highly strategic for businesses.

According to Marchex's research, arming businesses with the knowledge that a customer is predicted to churn will enable them to take proactive steps in their interactions with the customer to prevent churn before it ever happens. Dr. Zhong is a leader in the Marchex Innovation Development (MIND) Lab, a research and development group that supports AI-fueled product innovation to help businesses engage and nurture customer relationships across communications channels, including voice and text.

Marchex will also be featured at the 8th International Conference on Advanced Information Technologies and Applications in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 29-30: William Li, VP of Engineering at Marchex, will chair the committee on Artificial Intelligence and will present "Predicting Customer Call Intent by Analyzing Phone Call Transcripts Based on Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) for Multi-Class Classification." The company has developed a first ever CNN-based supervised learning model to classify customer calls into unique signals derived from inbound calls to auto dealers.

The featured speaking engagements and presentations resulted from each conference's peer review process that selected Marchex-authored papers for the events.

About Marchex's Speech Analytics

Introduced in April 2017, Marchex speech analytics technology has analyzed more than 140 million consumer-to-business conversations comprising over 500 million minutes of conversational data and is in growing process for even more. This purpose-built solution leverages machine and deep learning algorithms and AI-powered conversation analysis functionality designed to help enterprise brands solve complex, industry-specific business challenges in managing, monitoring, and tracking phone calls at scale. With the intelligence and insights from Marchex's conversational analytics solutions, brands are empowered to optimize their media spend and accelerate sales.

About Marchex

Marchex is a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. The company understands that the best customers are those who call a company they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Marchex's actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

