LifeApps Brands, Inc.: LifeApps Announces Appointment of Tennis Great Martina Navratilova to Serve on Board of Directors

WILTON MANORS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / LifeApps Brands, Inc., (OTC PINK: LFAP) a publicly traded company which intends to deliver financial and marketing platforms specific to the LGBTQ community, announced the appointment of Hall of Fame Tennis star Martina Navratilova to its Board of Directors, effective March 25, 2019. Martina is a leading voice for LGBTQ rights and her passion for serving the LGBTQ community is known around the world. Her enthusiasm in becoming part of the LifeApps team will be instrumental in promoting its LGBTQ Loyalty (ETF) Index Traded Fund as it is created and grows right along with its accompanying businesses.

Martina is recognized as one of the greatest tennis players and female athletes of all time. In total, she won an unprecedented 59 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era, 18 Grand Slam singles titles, 31 women's doubles titles and 10 mixed doubles championships. Her greatest success came at Wimbledon, where she advanced to 12 singles finals, claiming nine championships.

Over the course of her tennis career, Martina was distinguished as the WTA's "Tour Player of the Year" seven times, named the Associated Press's "Female Athlete of the Year" and declared one of the "Top Forty Athletes of All-Time" by Sports Illustrated. After being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, she continued to take part in WTA events as well as the 2004 Olympics Games. In 2006, she decided to leave the tour circuit behind after winning the mixed-doubles U.S. Open championship with Bob Bryan at one month shy of 50-the oldest player to ever win a championship title.

Martina Navratilova has not only been a leading voice in advancing social consciousness for the LGBTQ community globally, she has also worked with charities for underprivileged children and the promotion of human rights issues.

"I can't remember a time when I wasn't an activist for something," Martina says. "First, against communism in my native Czechoslovakia, and then as I went public with my own sexuality, I did not hesitate to embrace equal rights for all LGBTQ's. I am excited to be joining the Board of Directors of LifeApps Brands to help showcase businesses who pledge to treat employees, customers and vendors with equal respect, and demonstrate that the greatest success comes when everyone is welcome."

LifeApps Brands CEO Bobby Blair adds: "I have known Martina for 35 years when we first met as practice partners on the tennis court. In all that time, she has been relentless not only in her pursuit of victory, but an indomitable force that has never wavered in her devotion to equality for the LGBTQ community. And she will bring that same energy to LifeApps Brands, like the champion she is."

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LifeApps actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 20, 2018. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

