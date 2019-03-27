Gurucul Risk Analytics Demonstrates Global Leadership in the Largest Ever Field of Competitors

Gurucul, a leader in behavior based security and fraud analytics technology, today announced it is a finalist in this year's SC Awards Europe competition, one of the security industry's most prestigious and competitive technology recognition programs. The Gurucul Risk Analytics (GRA) platform was shortlisted in the Best Behavior Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection category.

"This year there have been more entrants to the SC Awards Europe than ever before, and the standard of entries has been exceptional, making the job of our judges even harder, putting in even more work than usual to choose the best of the best," writes Tony Morbin, Editor-in-Chief at Haymarket Media Group, publisher of SC Magazine UK. "With the industry's leading lights participating, it truly is an achievement to make the shortlist…"

The 2019 SC Awards Europe shortlist is posted online at: https://www.scmagazineuk.com/celebrate-sc-awards-europe-2019-shortlist-announced-today/article/1579735. Winners will be announced at a black tie Gala Dinner to be held at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square, UK on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

"Gurucul is honored to once again be recognized for leadership in the SC Awards Europe," said Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul. "Being shortlisted for this coveted award validates our product innovation and market leadership for applying behavior and fraud analytics to detect the most advanced security threats facing organizations today, especially insider attacks and account compromise."

About Gurucul Risk Analytics (GRA)

Gurucul was the first to innovate the User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) category and extend behavior analytics from on-premises to the cloud. Gurucul's CEO Saryu Nayyar wrote the book on Borderless Behavior Analytics. Today, Gurucul GRA is the only UEBA solution that brings risk detection and scoring to the entire extended enterprise including mobile, IoT, PoS, medical devices and more. It is also the only behavior based security analytics solution to be offered as a service through the cloud. Organizations shifting from traditional data centers to cloud based solutions use GRA-powered Gurucul SaaS to secure cloud-first initiatives. As a single solution, it manages cloud, hybrid, and enterprise security risk, and scales rapidly to meet the needs of any size organization.

Gurucul GRA performs the work of hundreds of analysts in software, at machine speed. Risk-prioritized, contextual alerts save time and expose stealth threats including malicious insiders, fraud and account compromise attacks. With the largest machine learning library onboard at over 1300 models, GRA links disparate data sources, access and activity to accurately identify and anticipate threats. Unlike others, Gurucul supports an open choice of big data, allowing customers to use existing data lakes, reducing processing time, data replication and costs. It's unique Self-Audit empowers users to proactively monitor and report any suspicious access, fraud and activity on their own accounts. Used to detect insider threats where alternative solutions fail, GRA can, and has, predicted the departure of disgruntled employees based on their behavior, while preventing them from exfiltrating company data, committing fraud, and sabotaging systems.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both in the cloud and on premises. Gurucul's real-time behavior based security analytics and intelligence technology combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, detect and prevent breaches, fraud and insider threats. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cyber fraud, IP theft and account compromise. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

