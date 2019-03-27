The "Europe Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market by Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe industrial automation equipment (IAE) market had a value of $53.68 billion in 2018 and will grow at a moderate CAGR over 2019-2025 driven by a continued adoption of IAE in a magnitude of industries in the region.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 46 figures, this 158-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire regional industrial automation equipment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe industrial automation equipment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Equipment Type, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on equipment type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Automation Equipment Sector (further split into Discrete Controllers Visualization, Process Control, Switchgear)

Power Transmission Equipment (further split into Rotary Products and Linear Products)

Motors and Motor Controls (further split into Motors Generators and Motor Controls)

Based on application in industrial verticals, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Oil Gas

Automotive Transportation

Mining Metals

Machine Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Electrical Electronics

Aerospace Defense

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food Beverages

Other Industries

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdowns of key national markets by Equipment Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nextnine Ltd.

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Equipment Type

3.1 Market Overview by Equipment Type

3.2 Europe Automation Equipment Market 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Power Transmission Equipment Market 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Motors and Motor Controls Market 2014-2025

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

4.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

4.2 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Oil Gas Industry 2014-2025

4.3 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Automotive Transportation Industry 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Mining Metals Industry 2014-2025

4.5 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Machine Manufacturing Industry 2014-2025

4.6 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Energy and Power Industry 2014-2025

4.7 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Electrical Electronics Industry 2014-2025

4.8 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Aerospace Defense Industry 2014-2025

4.9 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Chemical Industry 2014-2025

4.10 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry 2014-2025

4.11 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Food Beverages Industry 2014-2025

4.12 Europe Industrial Automation Equipment Market for Other Industries 2014-2025

5 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

5.1 Overview of European Market

5.2 Germany

5.3 UK

5.4 France

5.5 Spain

5.6 Italy

5.7 Rest of European Market

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 Company Profiles

7 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n34p5w/europes?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005422/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Industrial Automation