Traveler's Diarrhea Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

Approximately 10 million people develop Traveler's Diarrhea every year across the United States .

. The US accounts for the 43.4% and 40.77% of the total Incident cases out of all the Traveler's Diarrhea cases in 7 major markets in 2017.

The highest percentage of diagnosed Traveler's Diarrhea incident population in the Germany followed by Italy among the EU5 Countries in 2017.

DelveInsight launched Traveler's Diarrhea - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2028

Traveler's Diarrhea market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Traveler's Diarrhea epidemiology and Traveler's Diarrhea market in the 7 MM ( United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan .) The Traveler's Diarrhea market report provides the insights on the current and emerging therapies. The Traveler's Diarrhea market report provides global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. The Traveler's Diarrhea market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Traveler's Diarrhea market.

"Around 25%-50% of individuals is expected to experience diarrhea as a result of ingesting fecally contaminated water or food."

Traveler's Diarrhea total market size is calculated by including the market size for both emerging and current therapies. Expected launch of potential therapies may increase Traveler's Diarrhea market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed Traveler's Diarrhea incident population. Owing to the positive outcomes of the several drug candidates during the developmental stage by key players such as Scandinavian Biopharma, Procter and Gamble, etc. they have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Traveler's Diarrhea Market Size. The United States accounts for the largest Traveler's Diarrhea market size, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Traveler's Diarrhea treatment therapies comprise of oral hydration and diet modification strategy followed by Anti-motility drugs or antidiarrheal drugs (also known as symptomatic therapy) and Antibiotics/Antimicrobials. The current Traveler's Diarrhea US market is dominated by the use of Antibiotics such as fluoroquinolones comprising ciprofloxacin, ofloxacin, norfloxacin and levofloxacin. Antibioticsforms the first line of treatment. Antibiotics, anti-motility drugs (for symptomatic relief) and Dukarol (Vaccine) are extensively being used as an off label therapy. The current market also holds a single approved therapy Xifaxan by Salix Pharmaceuticals. Xifaxan has shown to capture the market share post approval.

Traveler's Diarrhea current market will increase in the upcoming years with the emergence of several upcoming therapies with prophylactic action and few belonging to the same class of antibiotics and anti-diarrheal agents. The late stage product Bismuth Subsalicylate has emerged as a promising option to enter the Traveler's Diarrhea market in 2021.

The key players in Traveler's Diarrhea market are:

Procter and Gamble Scandinavian Biopharma Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Salix Pharmaceuticals

Drugs covered

Etvax Bismuth Subsalicylate Aemcolo/Relafalk Xifaxan

And many others

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

