

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden consumer confidence rose to its highest level in three-months, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 94.0 in March from 93.0 in February. Economists had expected a score of 93.0.



The latest reading was the highest since December, when it was 96.3.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 101.7 in March from 101.9 in February. Economists had expected the reading to rise to 112.1.



The manufacturing confidence index fell 107.5 in March from 113.0 in February. Economists had expected a fall of 112.0.



Separately, the NIER said it has raised the growth forecast for this year to 1.5 percent from 1.3 percent, thanks to a strong fourth quarter of 2018.



