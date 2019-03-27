Orion Oyj: Invitation to Orion's Capital Markets Day in Helsinki on Wednesday 22 May 2019

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 27 MARCH 2019

Invitation to Orion's Capital Markets Day in Helsinki

on Wednesday 22 May 2019

Orion Corporation has the pleasure to invite analysts, institutional investors and media to its Capital Markets Day 2019 on Wednesday 22 May 2019 from 8.30 a.m. to 14.30 p.m. The event will be held at Hilton Helsinki Strand (John Stenbergin ranta 4, 00530 Helsinki). At the event, Orion's management will provide an update on the company's business, strategy, R&D projects and focus areas. The company's key objective in the upcoming years is to systematically strive for growing more rapidly than the market and to increase net sales to EUR 1.5 billion by 2025.



The presentations will include updates from CEO Timo Lappalainen and other members of Orion Executive Management Board.

Preliminary agenda

Date: Wed 22 May 2019 Venue:

Hilton Helsinki Strand, John Stenbergin ranta 4,

00530 Helsinki (Ballroom)



Time: 8.30 Registration and breakfast 9.15 Opening remarks and presentations 13.00 Lunch 14.30 Event ends



A more detailed agenda will be published on Orion's website closer to the event: www.orion.fi/en/investors (http://www.orion.fi/en/investors).

Registration



Please register to the event by email ir@orion.fi (mailto:ir@orion.fi) no later than on Tuesday, 7 May 2019.

Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID on request.





Presentations and webcast

All the presentations will be webcasted. Link to the webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.orion.fi/en/investors (http://www.orion.fi/en/investors) on the day of the event.





Accommodation

In order to assist you, we have reserved an open quota of hotel rooms:



Hilton Helsinki Strand

John Stenbergin ranta 4, 00530 Helsinki

www.hilton.com (http://www.hilton.com)





Hilton Guest Plus 209 € / single and 229 € / double

Executive Room 239 € / single and 259 € / double



Please use booking reference: G1ORIB



Reservations can be done by phone +358 (0)9 393 51, by email: helsinkistrand@hilton.com (mailto:helsinkistrand@hilton.com) or online (https://secure3.hilton.com/en_US/hi/reservation/book.htm?execution=e1s1). We advice you to book your room as soon as possible, as rooms are based on availability.





For further information, please contact:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications

Tel. +358 50 966 4646

terhi.ormio@orion.fi





Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo

www.orion.fi (https://www.orion.fi/en/)/en

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

