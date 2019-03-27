sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 27

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

March 27, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 25, 2019 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of notional dividend shares acquiredPrice per Share
Ben van Beurden25 March 2019RDSA 10,168.27 EUR 27.76
Jessica Uhl25 March 2019RDS.A 2,455.32 USD 62.79
John Abbott25 March 2019RDSB 2,852.09 GBP 23.90
Harry Brekelmans25 March 2019RDSA 2,832.53 EUR 27.76
Andrew Brown25 March 2019RDSB 2,863.28 GBP 23.90
Ronan Cassidy25 March 2019RDSB 2,377.88 GBP 23.90
Donny Ching25 March 2019RDSA 2,139.26 EUR 27.76
Maarten Wetselaar25 March 2019RDSA 2,851.30 EUR 27.76

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionAcquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
CurrencyEUR
Price27.76
Volume10,168.27
Total282,271.18
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
10,168.27
27.76
282,271.18
Date of transaction25/03/2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jessica
Last Name(s)Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification CodeUS7802592060
Nature of the transactionAcquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
CurrencyUSD
Price62.79
Volume2,455.32
Total154,169.54
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,455.32
62.79
154,169.54
Date of transaction25/03/2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)John
Last Name(s)Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionAcquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
CurrencyGBP
Price23.90
Volume2,852.09
Total68,164.95
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,852.09
23.90
68,164.95
Date of transaction25/03/2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionAcquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
CurrencyEUR
Price27.76
Volume2,832.53
Total78,631.03
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,832.53
27.76
78,631.03
Date of transaction25/03/2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionAcquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
CurrencyGBP
Price23.90
Volume2,863.28
Total68,432.39
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,863.28
23.90
68,432.39
Date of transaction25/03/2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionAcquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
CurrencyGBP
Price23.90
Volume2,377.88
Total56,831.33
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,377.88
23.90
56,831.33
Date of transaction25/03/2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionAcquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
CurrencyEUR
Price27.76
Volume2,139.26
Total59,385.86
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,139.26
27.76
59,385.86
Date of transaction25/03/2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionAcquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
CurrencyEUR
Price27.76
Volume2,851.30
Total79,152.09
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,851.30
27.76
79,152.09
Date of transaction25/03/2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

© 2019 PR Newswire