sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,63 Euro		-1,51
-11,49 %
WKN: 729700 ISIN: DE0007297004 Ticker-Symbol: SZU 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,601
11,624
14:47
11,605
11,62
14:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUEDZUCKER AG11,63-11,49 %