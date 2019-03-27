SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global In-store Promotions Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005420/en/

Global In-store Promotions Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

It has been observed that a majority of purchasing decisions are taken by consumers when they are in a store. Such purchasing pattern is motivating the brick-and-mortar retailers to leverage in-store promotional campaigns to propagate their product. The recent trends imply that about 16% of the purchasing decisions have been influenced by such promotional campaigns, which, consequently is driving its demand among the consumer goods sectors. The viability of this category is further boosted by the implementation of advanced technologies in the campaigns that are increasing customer engagement, and thereby; driving sales of buyers. Request your free sample copy of this in-store promotions market intelligence report here!

In the US, the ongoing competition between the e-commerce retailers and their brick-and-mortar counterparts is prompting the latter to resort to in-store promotional campaigns to secure an edge above the competitors. This is driving the category spend momentum in the region. The flourishing organized retail sector in APAC is emerging as a significant user of in-store promotions and will continue driving the category demand during the forecast period.

This in-store promotions market intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs. Ask for a customized version of this market intelligence report here for free.

"Buyers must partner with regional service providers that are well-acquainted with the consumer purchasing pattern of that area and can implement the same in their promotional strategies," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This in-store promotions procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

The growing threat from substitutes will affect service providers' pricing patterns

Engaging with integrated service providers will maximize buyers' cost savings

Buy the complete in-store promotions market intelligence report here to explore its comprehensive scope of coverage.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: In-store promotions

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our in-store promotions procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform,SpendEdge Insights,provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supply market forecasts, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Outbound Telemarketing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Digital Advertising Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005420/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us