Lincoln Mining Corporation: Lincoln Mining Announces Appointment Of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / Lincoln Mining Corporation, TSX-V: LMG ("Lincoln" or the Company") is pleased to announce as of today the appointment of Mr. Shing Lee as a director of the Company.

Mr. Shing Lee is Executive Director, Vice-Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Wuling Motors Holdings Limited, a public company listed on the Main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and engages in the businesses of manufacturing and trading of engines and parts, automotive components and accessories, specialized vehicles (which covers the new energy vehicles, primarily electric), as well as the trading of raw materials, water and power supply services. Mr. Lee has held this position since June 22, 2006 and is currently a member of the Nomination Committee. Mr. Lee has extensive experience in the trading and manufacturing business in Hong Kong and the PRC. Mr. Lee is also the sole shareholder and sole director of Dragon Hill Development Limited, a substantial shareholder of Wuling Motors Holdings Limited.

Paul Saxton, President of Lincoln Mining Corporation, stated: "Lincoln is pleased to welcome Mr. Lee as a director of the Company and management believes that his entrepreneurial and international experience will be an asset to the Company as we continue to advance the development-stage Pine Grove gold project towards production."

Lincoln Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company with two projects in various stages of exploration and development, namely the Pine Grove gold property in Nevada and the Oro Cruz gold property in California. In the United States, the Company operates under Lincoln Gold US Corp. and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both Nevada corporations.

