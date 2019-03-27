

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade balance logged a surplus for February versus a deficit a year ago, amid strong growth in exports, data from Statistics Sweden reported on Wednesday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 5.0 billion for February versus an SEK 2.4 billion deficit a year ago. In January, the surplus was SEK 3.1 billion.



On a yearly basis, exports advanced 13.0 percent and imports rose 6.0 percent in February.



Trade in goods with countries outside EU state logged a surplus of SEK 17.4 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 12.4 billion in February.



Seasonally adjusted trade balance resulted in a surplus of SEK 2.8 billion in February compared to SEK 2.7 billion in January.



