New Services Offering Provides Expertise and Efficiency to Enhance Passport and TyMetrix 360°

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions announced the availability of its Application Management Services, a set of managed services designed to drive efficiency, control costs, and improve outcomes in corporate legal and claims departments by strategically optimizing the Passport or TyMetrix 360° solutions. As corporations seek innovative ways to solve business challenges, ELM Solutions has expanded its expert services portfolio to help clients maximize internal resources and their technology investments.

Global investment banking firm Jefferies LLC is one of ELM Solutions Application Management Services pilot customers. "Jefferies relies on TyMetrix 360° to manage our legal spend and e-billing processes. Our ELM Solutions system expert has helped us better navigate and enhance the administration of our billing," said Vicki Andreadis, Assistant General Counsel, Jefferies LLC. "We are now smarter about how we manage our legal department, which will ultimately result in real substantial cost savings down the line."

The suite of Application Management services includes System Administration, Solution Operations, and Report Development. Designed to help deliver better legal outcomes and department efficiency, these services offer legal and claims department's flexible support to manage their Passport or TyMetrix 360° solutions. With the help of these service experts, customers can more quickly adapt to changing business needs, effectively plan for short and long-term initiatives, and efficiently handle surges in work.

"By working intimately with our customers in legal and claims departments, we feel the pressure they face not only to attain favorable legal outcomes but also to improve efficiency within their organizations," said Jonah Paransky, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions. "The launch of our Application Management Service offerings provides our clients a deeper level of expertise and knowledge that will allow them to optimize their technology investment and ensure their teams can remain focused on their vital business responsibilities."

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions is the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management and legal analytics solutions. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments and their law firms worldwide trust our flexible, multi-solution approach to help ensure compliance, control costs and collaborate more effectively. This includes Passport, the highest rated ELM solution in the 2017 Hyperion Marketview Legal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; and the LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $128 billion in invoices.

