Ferratum Group publishes audited full-year results and Annual Financial Report for 2018 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement

Helsinki, 27 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that the Group's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 as well as the Auditor's report have been published in Finnish and English.

[Ferratum has also today published its Corporate Governance Statement and the Non-Financial Information Report.]

The reports are available in PDF format as an attachment to this release and on our investor website at www.ferratumgroup.com.

Ferratum Oyj has also today published an invitation to its Annual General Meeting to be held at 10.00 am EET on 17 April 2019.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets.

Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.