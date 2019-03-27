Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 26-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.28p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.27p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---