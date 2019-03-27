

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Vice-President Mike Pence announced that Americans will land back on the moon in 5 years, four years earlier than what the Trump administration planned.



Addressing the National Space Council in Huntsville, Alabama, Pence said, 'Let me be clear, the first woman and the next man on the Moon will both be American astronauts launched by American rockets from American soil.'



Pence said the time has come for America to make the next 'giant leap' and return American astronauts to the Moon, establish a permanent base there, and develop the technologies to take American astronauts to Mars and beyond.



'It shouldn't take us 11 years to get back,' Pence told a gathering that included Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, and Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson.



Pence criticized the 'bureaucratic inertia' and 'paralysis by analysis' that he said had resulted in the Space Launch System (SLS) delays.



The first manned Moon flight since the last Apollo mission in 1972 had been scheduled for 2028.



But the program has encountered frustrating delays in the development of a new heavy rocket for the Moon missions and SLS. The first unmanned flight to Moon was recently pushed back beyond 2020.



The National Space Council meeting on Tuesday decided to stay on schedule for flying Exploration Mission-1 with Orion on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket next year, and for sending the first crewed mission to the lunar vicinity by 2022.



NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the US space agency is tasked with landing on the Moon's South Pole by 2024.



He assured the Vice President that NASA will continue to use all means necessary to ensure mission success in moving forward to the Moon.



Bridenstine said in a statement that he has already directed establishing a new mission directorate to focus on the formulation and execution of exploration development activities, called the 'Moon to Mars Mission Directorate'.



