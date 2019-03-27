SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their category market intelligence engagement for an online fashion retail company.

Project background

The client wanted to develop a market research report that can offer detailed insights into the current market situation and their competitors' category strategies. The time agreed to conclude this report was two weeks.

Objective 1: The company wanted to strategically position its products to compete with online retail channels in the international market.

The company wanted to strategically position its products to compete with online retail channels in the international market. Objective 2: They were also interested in assessing the global market dynamics and drivers that were impacting the market trends.

"Category market intelligence solutions help companies to determine the market size pertaining to their products and identify upcoming trends in the market. It also empowers companies to mitigate risks associated with upstream supply chain interruptions in procurement," says Srinivas R (Manager Procurement Services at SpendEdge)

Key findings and solutions offered

In a short span of two weeks, the client a developing online fashion retail company obtained detailed insights into the latest trends and developments that were going to define the global market. The services offered helped them to:

Create an exclusive range of fashion products according to buyer insights.

Analyze competitor companies and implement effective marketing strategies to mitigate risks in the supply chain.

With SpendEdge's help, the fashion retail company was able to gain accurate buyer insights, analyze risks and profile suppliers according to the market needs. This allowed them to target online consumers' niche and mitigate key risks in the supply chain. The solutions offered also resulted in a 150% increase in sales.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

