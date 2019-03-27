ALCS Welcomes Vote in European Parliament to Approve the New EU Copyright Directive

European Parliament Votes to Adopt New Copyright Rules

LONDON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- These new rules establish a framework for a fairer balance in the online world between authors and those that benefit commercially from the exploitation of their creative output. We particularly welcome the provision set out in chapter 3 of the Directive which establishes the fundamental principle that authors should receive a proportionate share of the revenue being generated by their works. This measure is supported by further rules requiring greater transparency and fairness in author contracts.

At a time when the UK creative industries are growing to unprecedented levels, we are also seeing a persistent decline in the overall level of authors' earnings. This Directive provides the necessary means to redress this imbalance by placing a fairer value on creativity, and we look forward to working with industry colleagues and the Government to ensure that this opportunity is seized.

Tony Bradman, Chair of ALCS commented:

"The European Parliament have delivered a fantastic result for writers. It's rewarding to see that creators will in future have the chance to receive a fairer share of the revenue generated from their works online and that their interests are being properly safeguarded by appropriate legislation."

