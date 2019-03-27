On request of Nordic Entertainment Group AB, company registration number 559124-6847, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's A- and B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from March 28, 2019. Nordic Entertainment Group AB's share capital consists of 545,662 A-shares and 66,796,582 B-shares as per today's date. Short Name: NENT A --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of A- shares to be listed: 545,662 --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012324226 --------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 171334 --------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR --------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared --------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap --------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 --------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------- Short Name: NENT B --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B- shares to be listed: 66,796,582 --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012116390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 171335 --------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 8,000,000 EUR --------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared --------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap --------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 --------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5500 Media ----------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.