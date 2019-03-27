sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 27

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

27 MARCH 2019

The Company was informed today that following the exercise of an option in the Company's (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme, 439 ordinary 12.5p shares were today transferred to Keith Adey at the option price of £20.488 per share.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKeith Adey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBellway p.l.c.
b)LEI213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares

GB0000904986
b)Nature of the transaction
Exercise of award granted in November 2015 under the Company's Sharesave Scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£20.488 439
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
N/A
e)Date of the transaction27 March 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


