BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 27
BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
27 MARCH 2019
The Company was informed today that following the exercise of an option in the Company's (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme, 439 ordinary 12.5p shares were today transferred to Keith Adey at the option price of £20.488 per share.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Keith Adey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of award granted in November 2015 under the Company's Sharesave Scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
£20.488 439
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 March 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717