BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

27 MARCH 2019

The Company was informed today that following the exercise of an option in the Company's (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme, 439 ordinary 12.5p shares were today transferred to Keith Adey at the option price of £20.488 per share.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Keith Adey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares



GB0000904986 b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of award granted in November 2015 under the Company's Sharesave Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

£20.488 439 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



N/A

N/A e) Date of the transaction 27 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717