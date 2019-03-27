sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 602 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,37 Euro		-0,24
-3,15 %
WKN: 853686 ISIN: JP3672400003 Ticker-Symbol: NISA 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,406
7,486
17:00
7,39
7,47
16:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV13,50+3,85 %
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD7,37-3,15 %
RENAULT SA58,65+3,13 %