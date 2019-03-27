Zignal Labs Inc.: Jennifer Granston Joins Zignal Labs as Head of Strategy & Insights

Senior communications executive to lead team translating data into actionable insights designed to build and protect brands

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs, a leading media analytics and brand measurement technology company, today announced that senior communications executive Jennifer Granston will join the company as Head of Strategy & Insights. In this newly created role, Granston will oversee the development and day-to-day execution of Zignal Labs Strategy & Insights, an offering and team that builds upon the Zignal Labs platform to provide brands with the additional customized analysis and research intelligence they need to implement more strategic, data-driven communications strategies.



"Jennifer brings an unparalleled depth of experience at the highest levels of communications, marketing and analytics. We are thrilled to add her to our growing leadership team," said Josh Ginsberg, CEO and co-founder of Zignal Labs. "She is a proven leader, and in her new role will lead the charge to connect the dots between insights and actions in a way that will build and protect brands in today's increasingly complex media landscape."

Granston joins Zignal Labs from WE Communications (formerly Waggener Edstrom). In her nineteen years at the firm, Jennifer held various senior executive roles, most recently Global Chief Operating Officer and President Insight & Analytics. Amongst other responsibilities, Granston oversaw the firm's global rebranding, designed and implemented innovative research programs and led award-winning client teams for some of the world's largest brands.

"I first came to know of Zignal Labs as part of deep discovery and analysis I was doing across the competitive analytics landscape - and I have not yet encountered an equal in providing accurate, comprehensive, real-time data to brands, particularly in large-scale enterprise environments," said Granston. "But in today's media landscape, it's not just about the data - modern communicators require a modern toolset that can provide visibility into the many obstacles that stand between their message and their customers. I am excited to have the opportunity to work alongside some of the world's most innovative brands in order to improve the results of their communications programs and initiatives."