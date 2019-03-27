It is official: METI has cut the feed-in tariff for Japan's C&I solar segment by 22% to roughly $0.13/kWh.Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) set a new FIT rate for the country's C&I solar sector on March 22. From April 1, the FIT will be cut for the seventh consecutive year, this time by 22% to JPY 14/kWh ($0.13/kWh), for installations between 10 kW and 500 kW. The new rate is one-third of the level that was offered when the program started in 2012. The FIT regime for Japan's residential PV sector, or systems smaller than 10kW, will be left unchanged at JPY 24-26/kWh, ...

