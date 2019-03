RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)

LEI 21380068AHZKY7MKNO47



FUND NAME NAV SEDOL NAV DATE Ruffer Investment Co Ltd £2.2150 B018CS4 26th March 2019

Valuation as at date: 26thMarch 2019



Date: 27thMarch 2019



Par Value = Fair Value

Pricing Marker = Bid







Enquiries:



Limerick_FA_Team_7@ntrs.com