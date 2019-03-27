International Association of Private Career Colleges Enjoys Growth

17 schools join IAPCC

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / The International Association of Private Career Colleges welcomes the membership of 17 new schools from seven countries.

Career colleges offer students an opportunity to gain employment in a diverse range of fields, with a focus on skills-based programs addressing shortages in industries worldwide.

'Changing economic markets and the fast pace of technological change mean employers today are looking for skilled candidates,' said Mr. Vincent Bayer. 'Our colleges design their courses and curriculum on the advice of industry to meet workplace demands and needs."

Many students at career colleges access their course via distance learning in a flexible or accelerated format; offering working adults the opportunity to advance their skills.

"The addition of 17 new members highlights the strength of our industry, where students are seeking skills-based courses to improve their opportunities,' said Mr. Vincent Bayer.

Students from career colleges can expect to earn more than a high school graduate. Developing the field of education through research is crucial to the growth of the career college sector.

Our association acts as an industry accrediting body to oversee the quality and standards of providers. Our association fosters and promotes the highest standards and ensures the IAPCC's Code of Ethics is followed by every member.

We welcome educational institutions across the world to our association. The association provides services to its members, promotes the industry and facilitates an international accreditation and recognition program.

The non-profit association is a global industry-based group representing private post-secondary schools, institutes and colleges that offer career-specific educational programs.

The 17 new members announced today:

Qatar Nanny Training Academy - Qatar Foundation (Qatar)

Executive Assistant Academy (Mona Vale, Australia)

New Era Institute (Burwood, Australia)

National Education Academy - School of Celebrancy (Melbourne, Australia)

Body Sense Massage School (Toorak, Australia)

Aerostar Jet Training Academy (Gujarat, India)

International Career Institute (Manila, The Philippines)

Health Inheritance School of Allied Health (Lagos, Nigeria)

Professional Design Institute (Dubai, United Arab Emirates & Kowl, Hong Kong)

International School of Veterinary Nursing (Hawthorne, Australia)

The Interior Design Academy (Sydney, Australia)

Morris Journalism Academy (Sydney, Australia)

Australian College of Professional Styling (Sydney, Australia)

British College of Interior Design (London, United Kingdom)

British College of Journalism (London, United Kingdom)

British College of Professional Styling (London, United Kingdom)

Australian News and Feature Service (Edgecliffe, Australia)

About the International Association of Private Career Colleges

The International Association of Private Career Colleges (IAPCC) serves as the global umbrella membership organization for providers delivering career education and training. It serves its members, students enrolled by IAPCC's members, and the public by fostering and promoting high educational standards, encouraging educational development, acting as a liaison between colleges, government and industry, acting as an accrediting body, fostering mutual recognition, collecting and disseminating information, and promoting the best interests of its members.

