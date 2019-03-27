The "Estonia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of Estonia's telecom market, the performance of the key operators, recent regulatory developments, and the status of fixed-line networks and the NGN.
It also includes a range of operating and financial data. In addition, the report reviews developments in the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband sectors, as also the mobile voice and data sectors including regulatory measures and operator strategies relating to 5G.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments
- Facts, figures and statistics
- Industry and regulatory issues
- Infrastructure developments
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)
- Mobile subscribers and ARPU
- Broadband market forecasts
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry
- Market liberalisation and industry issues
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)
Estonia's telecom market continues to benefit from a range of regulatory measures which have encouraged competition, enabling alternative operators to chip away at the fixed-line market share of the incumbent Telia. Fixed-line infrastructure upgrades have been geared to supporting bundled offerings, and this process has prompted Telia to stop services based on DSL by the end of 2020 and instead rely on infrastructure geared to VDSL, fibre and G.fast, supplemented by LTE in rural areas.
The country has one of the most advanced mobile markets in Europe, the result of considerable investment from the mobile network operators Telia, Elisa and Tele2. The market enjoys effective competition between these MNOs, although the MVNO sector remains underdeveloped. Operator investment in new technologies has supported the fast-developing mobile broadband sector. Telia and its vendor partners launched a 5G testbed in January 2019 and the sector is expected to underpin revenue growth in coming years once services become commercially available from about 2020.
Progressive government policies on broadband infrastructure and an active regulatory regime have also contributed to Estonia has one of the highest broadband penetration rates in Europe. Broadband is available via a range of fixed-line and wireless technologies, with ADSL2+, FttP, cable, Wi-Fi, WiMAX and HSPA/LTE platforms widely available. Elisa's consolidation with the principal cableco Starman in April 2017 has enabled the operator to offer a more comprehensive suite of bundled services, and so compete more effectively with Telia.
Key Developments
- Telia Estonia, TalTech University and Ericsson launch testbed 5G network
- Regulator auctions spectrum in the 2.6GHz band for LTE and 5G services
- Elisa extending LTE-A services
- Tele2 launches platform to manage M2M connections
- Telia Estonia's Narrowband-IoT network providing national coverage
- Government commits 20 million to rural broadband program
- Telia Estonia planning to close DSL-based services by end-2020
- Report update includes operator data to Q4 2018, Statistics Estonia data to June 2018, the regulator's market data updates and 2017 annual report, recent market developments
Companies Mentioned
- Baltic Broadband
- Elisa
- Elisa Telia Estonia
- Levira
- Starman
- STV
- Tele2 Estonia
- Telia Estonia
- Viasat
Topics Covered
1. Key statistics
- Country overview
2. Telecommunications market
- Historical overview
3. Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authorities
- Telecoms sector liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Carrier Selection and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- Number Portability (NP)
4. Fixed network operators
- Overview of operators
- Telia Estonia
- Tele2 Estonia
- Elisa
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Telia Estonia
- Alternative operators
- International networks
- Smart infrastructure
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Wholesale
6. Broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Wi-Fi
- Li-Fi
- WiMAX
7. Digital economy
- Estonian Information Society Strategy
- Legislation
- E-government
- Infrastructure
- eID card
- E-Residency
- EEBone
- E-commerce
- E-education
- E-health
8. Mobile communications
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Message Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Licensing
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile Termination Rates (MRTs)
- Roaming
- Coordination with Latvia
- Major mobile operators
- Telia Estonia (Eesti Mobiltelefon, EMT)
- Elisa
- Tele2 Estonia
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Location-based services
- M-commerce
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/clh5ff/estonias?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005622/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks