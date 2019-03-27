The "Estonia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of Estonia's telecom market, the performance of the key operators, recent regulatory developments, and the status of fixed-line networks and the NGN.

It also includes a range of operating and financial data. In addition, the report reviews developments in the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband sectors, as also the mobile voice and data sectors including regulatory measures and operator strategies relating to 5G.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments

Facts, figures and statistics

Industry and regulatory issues

Infrastructure developments

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU

Mobile Voice and Data Markets

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)

Mobile subscribers and ARPU

Broadband market forecasts

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry

Market liberalisation and industry issues

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)

Estonia's telecom market continues to benefit from a range of regulatory measures which have encouraged competition, enabling alternative operators to chip away at the fixed-line market share of the incumbent Telia. Fixed-line infrastructure upgrades have been geared to supporting bundled offerings, and this process has prompted Telia to stop services based on DSL by the end of 2020 and instead rely on infrastructure geared to VDSL, fibre and G.fast, supplemented by LTE in rural areas.

The country has one of the most advanced mobile markets in Europe, the result of considerable investment from the mobile network operators Telia, Elisa and Tele2. The market enjoys effective competition between these MNOs, although the MVNO sector remains underdeveloped. Operator investment in new technologies has supported the fast-developing mobile broadband sector. Telia and its vendor partners launched a 5G testbed in January 2019 and the sector is expected to underpin revenue growth in coming years once services become commercially available from about 2020.

Progressive government policies on broadband infrastructure and an active regulatory regime have also contributed to Estonia has one of the highest broadband penetration rates in Europe. Broadband is available via a range of fixed-line and wireless technologies, with ADSL2+, FttP, cable, Wi-Fi, WiMAX and HSPA/LTE platforms widely available. Elisa's consolidation with the principal cableco Starman in April 2017 has enabled the operator to offer a more comprehensive suite of bundled services, and so compete more effectively with Telia.

Key Developments

Telia Estonia, TalTech University and Ericsson launch testbed 5G network

Regulator auctions spectrum in the 2.6GHz band for LTE and 5G services

Elisa extending LTE-A services

Tele2 launches platform to manage M2M connections

Telia Estonia's Narrowband-IoT network providing national coverage

Government commits 20 million to rural broadband program

Telia Estonia planning to close DSL-based services by end-2020

Report update includes operator data to Q4 2018, Statistics Estonia data to June 2018, the regulator's market data updates and 2017 annual report, recent market developments

Companies Mentioned

Baltic Broadband

Elisa

Elisa Telia Estonia

Levira

Starman

STV

Tele2 Estonia

Telia Estonia

Viasat

Topics Covered

1. Key statistics

Country overview

2. Telecommunications market

Historical overview

3. Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authorities

Telecoms sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect

Access

Carrier Selection and Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Number Portability (NP)

4. Fixed network operators

Overview of operators

Telia Estonia

Tele2 Estonia

Elisa

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

Telia Estonia

Alternative operators

International networks

Smart infrastructure

Internet of Things (IoT)

Wholesale

6. Broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Wi-Fi

Li-Fi

WiMAX

7. Digital economy

Estonian Information Society Strategy

Legislation

E-government

Infrastructure

eID card

E-Residency

EEBone

E-commerce

E-education

E-health

8. Mobile communications

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

General statistics

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Other infrastructure developments

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Short Message Service (SMS)

Multimedia Message Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues

Licensing

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile Termination Rates (MRTs)

Roaming

Coordination with Latvia

Major mobile operators

Telia Estonia (Eesti Mobiltelefon, EMT)

Elisa

Tele2 Estonia

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

Location-based services

M-commerce

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

