Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DEPFA BANK plc (81MS) DEPFA BANK plc - Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2018 27-March-2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIS Announcement for immediate release DEPFA BANK plc - Annual Report for year ended 31 December 2018 A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do [1]c ISIN: DE000A0AUJ90 Category Code: ACS TIDM: 81MS LEI Code: HRRVUBV0XN84YQZT6245 Sequence No.: 7973 EQS News ID: 792623 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=22ac718774188de3cce66bdd42b3b768&application_id=792623&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2019 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)