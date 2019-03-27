

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing this week's series of long-term securities auctions following the sale of $40 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday, the Treasury Department sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, attracting below average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield 2.172 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.489 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.



On Thursday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes.



