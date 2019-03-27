Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the expert in care and support services for the elderly, has published on 27 March 2019 on the Company's website (www.korian.com) its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the exercise closed on 31 December 2018, together with the reports of the Statutory auditors on the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements.

The English translation of these documents will be available in the 2018 registration document of the Company.

The paper version of the annual and consolidated statements, and the reports of the Statutory auditors are also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.

Next event: 18 April 2019 after the close of trading

Q1 2019 revenue

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's largest network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, and homecare and hospital-at-home services, with a total of 803 facilities. The Group currently operates in five countries (France, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Spain), provides services to 300,000 patients and residents, and employs over 50,000 persons.

For further information, please go to the website at: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A, since November 2006, and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

