The International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) Announces it is Strategic Partner for Biometric Summit New York 2019

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2019 / IBIA is pleased to announce that it has joined Goode Intelligence as its Strategic Partner for Biometric Summit New York 2019 on Thursday April 4, hosted by Rise New York.

The summit is set to showcase the latest innovations in biometric technology and features talks and panels from experts across a wide spectrum of biometric modalities including face, iris, fingerprint, voice, heart/ECG, palmprint and behavioral with case studies of their applications in a wide variety of industries, organizations and products.

"IBIA is delighted to partner with Goode Intelligence to bring the industry Biometric Summit New York 2019", said Tovah LaDier, IBIA's Executive Director. "As a leading research organization on biometrics and identity technology, Goode Intelligence provides cutting edge analysis on industry developments and trends that will inform the innovation discussion at this event."

"We're delighted to welcome the International Biometrics + Identity Association as our Strategic Partner for Biometric Summit New York 2019," said Alan Goode, CEO & Chief Analyst, Goode Intelligence. "As a leading international trade association for the identity technology industry, the IBIA's diverse membership brings an important voice to the discussions that will be taking place at this event."

About IBIA:

IBIA is the leading voice for the biometrics and identity technology industry. It advances the transparent and secure use of these technologies to confirm human identity in our physical and digital worlds. Identity Matters. For more information, please visit our website www.ibia.org

About Goode Intelligence

Goode Intelligence is a leading identity and biometrics research and consulting organisation founded in 2007 and is based in London. For more information about Goode Intelligence please visit www.goodeintelligence.com

For further information about IBIA and the Biometric Summit New York 2019 contact:

Tovah LaDier, IBIA Executive Director

202-316-4464

tovah@ibia.org

Michelle Goode, Chief Operating Officer, Goode Intelligence

Tel: +44(0) 203 633 1269 Email: michelle.goode@goodeintelligence.com

Web: https://www.goodeintelligence.com/new-york-2019/

To register, please visit:

https://events.eventzilla.net/e/biometric-summit-new-york-2019-2138705918

SOURCE: International Biometrics + Identity Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540330/The-International-Biometrics-Identity-Association-IBIA-Announces-it-is-Strategic-Partner-for-Biometric-Summit-New-York-2019