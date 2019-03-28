PFMA Releases Its New Top Ten Pets Chart 2019

Pets are the tonic for yappy days

LONDON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the start of National Pet Month, with its focus on the positive impact of pets on mental wellbeing, the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) releases its 2019 pet data, based on interviews with 8000 households[i]. The data confirms a stable pet population, which equates to 40% of households benefiting from pet ownership.

TOP TEN PETS

9 million dogs (25% households)

7.5million cats (17% households)

600,000 rabbits (1% households)

500,000 indoor birds (1% households)

500,000 domestic fowl ( 0.4% households)

400,000 Guinea Pigs (1% households)

300,000 hamsters (1% households)

300,000 tortoises and turtles (0.7% households)

300,000 lizards (0.6% households)

200,000 snakes (0.4% households)

Key Pet Population Data:

12 million households (40% of UK households) have a pet

Dog ownership is highest among 45-54 year olds at 30% and falls to 23% among Gen Z and 22% for Millennials[ii]

Cat ownership is also highest among 45-54 year olds at 21% with the younger groups 15% and 17% respectively

Michael Bellingham, Chief Executive of PFMA and Trustee of National Pet Month, comments: "A recent government survey found 77 percent of people sometimes feel lonely and sadly those aged 16 to 34 were more affected than those aged over 50[iii]. Whatever your age, pets are good for you in so many ways; providing companionship, helping to reduce stress levels and instilling a sense of calm. Pets also give owners a reason to stay active and interact with others, giving a sense of purpose and boosting self-worth."

Tanya Michelsen, Associate Director and Head of Brand Research at YouthSight, a youth agency that specialises in understanding Gen Z and Millennials explains: "Today, we are all looking for different ways to relieve stress and make our lives happier and more relaxing. In fact, 62% of 16-24 years olds tell us they regularly do as little as possible in their free time[iv]."

Tanya concludes: "For Millennials, who are increasingly having children later in life, a pet is the perfect companion. They provide an everyday routine, non-judgemental company and give owners a reason to exercise and have fun. They provide stability in a fast paced, ever changing world."

