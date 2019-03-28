Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) (Nasdaq:LOGI) today announced that its board of directors has accepted the decision of executive, Marcel Stolk, to resign as a member of Logitech's Group Management Team. His resignation from the Group Management Team will be effective as of March 31, 2019.

Marcel Stolk joined Logitech in 1991 and held a series of roles at the Company until his departure in 2005. He returned in 2011 and since then has led Logitech's Europe, Middle East Africa region, and the Company's Creativity Productivity business. He currently holds the roles of executive chairman, Logitech Europe S.A. and senior vice president for business model innovation.

"Marcel has given Logitech more than twenty years of his talent, strategic insights, friendship and loyalty," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "We're grateful for his dedication and impact and wish him well as he goes on to pursue new opportunities. We will miss him, yet we know he'll be with us in spirit as we pursue our vision of Logitech, the multi-brand, multi-category design company."

