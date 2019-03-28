Wood Secures New Contract for Ethylene and Refinery Expansion Complex in China

ABERDEEN, Scotland, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood has been awarded a new contract by Sinochem Quanzhou Petrochemical for its 1MTA ethylene and refinery expansion project being built in Quanzhou, in the Fujian province of south east China.

The contract grows Wood's relationship with Sinochem following the successful completion of engineering consultancy services to the development in 2018.

The company will provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services as part of the contract, secured by SZPE Amec Foster Wheeler (SAFW), Wood's joint venture in China. The project will be delivered by Wood's engineering and project management teams in Shanghai and on-site in Quanzhou, with support from its UK business

In this new scope of services, Wood will deliver the EPCM and project management services to the offsite utilities portion of the project consisting of site wide pipe racks, power supply, road lighting, telecommunications, power distribution and monitoring cables.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood's Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, comments: "This new contract demonstrates our strong relationship with Sinochem and their confidence in our extensive EPCM capability and experience of delivering site-wide utilities systems for large-scale integrated projects.

"We look forward to executing this important contract safely and sustainably and are proud to be part of this growing development which further exemplifies our leading position in China's downstream sector."

Ryan Ren, SAFW president, adds: "We are delighted to continue our work supporting Sinochem on this multibillion-dollar expansion project which will play a significant role in the development of their downstream business and economic development of the Fujian Province, boosting the local supply chain."

Note to Editors:

